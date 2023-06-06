Dead Sea

Salt field in dead sea

At 431m below sea level – the lowest point on earth – the Dead Sea is a body of intense blue water, polished smooth like oiled skin on a windless day in winter and ruffled into whitecaps by the summer winds.

  • People at Amman Beach at the Dead Sea, Jordan.

    Amman Beach

    Dead Sea

    This public facility goes under the full title of Amman Beach Tourism Resort, Restaurant & Pools. The beach, 2km south of the main resort strip, gives…

  • Oh Beach

    Oh Beach

    Dead Sea

    This private beach, stepped down the hillside in a series of landscaped terraces and infinity pools, is a great way to enjoy the Dead Sea in comfort…

People bathing in the Dead Sea at Neve Zohar.

Beaches

Jordan for two: romantic things to do with the one you love

Aug 3, 2018 • 6 min read

