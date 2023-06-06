Overview

The small island of Miyajima (宮島) is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of Japan's most visited tourist spots. Its star attraction is the oft-photographed vermilion torii (shrine gate) of Itsukushima-jinja, which seems to float on the waves at high tide. The gate is undergoing repairs from June 2019, expected to last 2–3 years; during this time the shrine will remain open but the gate will not be visible.