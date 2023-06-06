Miyajima

Japan, Sanyo Region, Hiroshima Prefecture, Hatsukaichi, Torii gate of Itsukushima shrine.

The small island of Miyajima (宮島) is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of Japan's most visited tourist spots. Its star attraction is the oft-photographed vermilion torii (shrine gate) of Itsukushima-jinja, which seems to float on the waves at high tide. The gate is undergoing repairs from June 2019, expected to last 2–3 years; during this time the shrine will remain open but the gate will not be visible.

  Japan, Chugoku Region, Hiroshima Prefecture, Miyajima, View of Itsukushima Shrine in autumn.

    Itsukushima-jinja

    Miyajima

    With origins as far back as the late 6th century, Itsukushima-jinja gives Miyajima its real name. The shrine's unique and attractive pier-like…

  Asia, Japan, Honshu, Hiroshima prefecture, Miyajima Island, Statues in Daisho in temple

    Daishō-in

    Miyajima

    Just south of town at the foot of Misen, Daishō-in is a worthwhile stopping point on the way up or down the mountain. This Shingon temple is crowded with…

  • Misen & Ropeway

    Misen & Ropeway

    Miyajima

    Covered with primeval forest, the sacred, peaceful Misen is Miyajima's highest mountain (530m), and its ascent is the island's finest walk – especially in…

  • Floating Torii

    Floating Torii

    Miyajima

    This 16m-tall vermilion torii (shrine gate) is a symbol of Miyajima and the watery entrance to World Heritage shrine Itsukushima-jinja. At high tide, it…

  • Senjō-kaku

    Senjō-kaku

    Miyajima

    Dominating the hill immediately to the north of Itsukushima-jinja is this huge pavilion, built in 1587 by Toyotomi Hideyoshi. The atmospheric hall is…

  • Daigan-ji

    Daigan-ji

    Miyajima

    Miyajima has several important Buddhist temples, including the 1201 Daigan-ji, which dates back to the Heian period and is dedicated to Benzaiten, the…

  • Floating Nō Stage

    Floating Nō Stage

    Miyajima

    On one side of Itsukushima-jinja is a floating nō stage, built by local lord Asano Tsunanaga in 1680 and still used for nō (stylised dance-drama)…

  • Tahō-tō

    Tahō-tō

    Miyajima

    South of Itsukushima-jinja, stone steps (before you reach Miyajima History & Folklore Museum) lead up from the road to this picturesque pagoda. There's a…

