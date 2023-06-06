Nagano Region

Kamikochi in Nagano, Japan

Formerly known as Shinshū and often referred to as the 'Roof of Japan', Nagano Prefecture (長野県) is a wonderful place to visit for its regal mountains, rich cultural history, fine architecture and cuisine.

  • Zenkō-ji

    Zenkō-ji

    Nagano Region

    Founded in the 7th century, National Treasure Zenkō-ji is home to the revered statue Ikkō-Sanzon, said to be the first Buddhist image to arrive in Japan …

  • Togakushi-jinja

    Togakushi-jinja

    Nagano Region

    Comprising three sub-shrines, Togakushi-Hōkōsha, Togakushi-Chūsha and Togakushi-Okusha, each a few kilometres apart, Togakushi-jinja honours the 1911m…

  • Hokusai Museum

    Hokusai Museum

    Nagano Region

    Japan's most famous ukiyo-e (woodblock print) artist, Hokusai, spent his final years in Obuse. There's an audiovisual presentation on his life in the…

  • Jigokudani Monkey Park

    Jigokudani Monkey Park

    Nagano Region

    Pleasant in winter when shrouded in snow but less appealing when seasonally bare, Jigokudani Monkey Park is wildly popular. Made famous by the 1992 film…

  • Asama-yama Magma Stone Park

    Asama-yama Magma Stone Park

    Nagano Region

    Here's your chance to get up close and personal with Asama-yama – so close, you could almost touch it. Formed in 1783 by Asama's last violent eruption,…

  • Usui Pass Lookout

    Usui Pass Lookout

    Nagano Region

    On the border of Gunma and Nagano Prefectures, about 4km east of Karuizawa on Rte 18, you'll find the Usui Pass, historically an important point on the…

  • Togakushi-Okusha

    Togakushi-Okusha

    Nagano Region

    From Okusha bus stop it's 2km (40 minutes' walk) to Okusha (meaning 'Upper Shrine') – the innermost of the three sub-shrines making up Togakushi-jinja –…

  • Togakushi Folk Museum & Ninja House

    Togakushi Folk Museum & Ninja House

    Nagano Region

    Above the Okusha bus stop you'll find this museum housing artefacts from a time when local yamabushi (mountain monks) practised what became known as ninpo…

Discover Edo Period Japan on the Nakasendo Trail

Mar 8, 2021 • 4 min read

