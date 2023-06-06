Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock
The Hokuriku (北陸) region stretches along the Sea of Japan coast, encompassing Fukui, Ishikawa and Toyama Prefectures. The opening of the Hokuriku shinkansen (bullet-train) line in 2015 greatly improved access to the region, and tourism is booming.
Kanazawa
This Edo-period garden draws its name (kenroku means 'combined six') from a renowned Sung-dynasty garden in China that dictated six attributes for…
Kanazawa
Adjacent to the Kanazawa Castle Park, this feudal pleasure garden was first constructed in 1634 but abandoned in the Meiji era. Its five-year…
Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast
One of Japan's National Treasures, the temple of the second generation of feudal lord Maeda Toshinaga's family is rightly famous for its manicured lawns,…
Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast
Designated a national historic site, this out-of-the-way place features one of the largest town ruins in Japan, dating from the early 15th century. It's…
Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast
During the Edo period the Kita family administered over 200 villages from Kita-ke, the pivotal crossroads of the Kaga, Etchū and Noto fiefs. Inside this…
Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast
Founded in 1294 by Nichizō, a disciple of Nichiren's, the imposing Myōjō-ji remains an important temple for the sect. The peaceful grounds comprise 10…
Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast
Among a few hundred elderly women selling fresh-off-the-trawler seafood, this entertaining morning market features cool boutiques offering tasteful…
Kanazawa
This spiritual museum is a tribute to Daisetsu Teitaro Suzuki, one of the foremost Buddhist philosophers of our time. Published in Japanese and English,…
Filter by interest:
Feb 17, 2021 • 7 min read
Dec 22, 2020 • 5 min read
Mar 2, 2020 • 7 min read
Aug 23, 2019 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Japan $29.99
Pocket Tokyo $14.99
Pocket Kyoto & Osaka $14.99