The Hokuriku (北陸) region stretches along the Sea of Japan coast, encompassing Fukui, Ishikawa and Toyama Prefectures. The opening of the Hokuriku shinkansen (bullet-train) line in 2015 greatly improved access to the region, and tourism is booming.

  • KANAZAWA, JAPAN - JUL 31 2016: Kenroku-en located in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan, is an old private garden. Along with Kairaku-en and Koraku-en, Kenroku-en is one of the Three Great Gardens of Japan.

    Kenroku-en

    Kanazawa

    This Edo-period garden draws its name (kenroku means 'combined six') from a renowned Sung-dynasty garden in China that dictated six attributes for…

  • Gyokusen Inmaru Garden

    Gyokusen Inmaru Garden

    Kanazawa

    Adjacent to the Kanazawa Castle Park, this feudal pleasure garden was first constructed in 1634 but abandoned in the Meiji era. Its five-year…

  • Zuiryū-ji

    Zuiryū-ji

    Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast

    One of Japan's National Treasures, the temple of the second generation of feudal lord Maeda Toshinaga's family is rightly famous for its manicured lawns,…

  • Ichijōdani Asakura Clan Ruins

    Ichijōdani Asakura Clan Ruins

    Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast

    Designated a national historic site, this out-of-the-way place features one of the largest town ruins in Japan, dating from the early 15th century. It's…

  • Kita-ke

    Kita-ke

    Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast

    During the Edo period the Kita family administered over 200 villages from Kita-ke, the pivotal crossroads of the Kaga, Etchū and Noto fiefs. Inside this…

  • Myōjō-ji

    Myōjō-ji

    Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast

    Founded in 1294 by Nichizō, a disciple of Nichiren's, the imposing Myōjō-ji remains an important temple for the sect. The peaceful grounds comprise 10…

  • Asa-ichi

    Asa-ichi

    Kanazawa & the Hokuriku Coast

    Among a few hundred elderly women selling fresh-off-the-trawler seafood, this entertaining morning market features cool boutiques offering tasteful…

  • DT Suzuki Museum

    DT Suzuki Museum

    Kanazawa

    This spiritual museum is a tribute to Daisetsu Teitaro Suzuki, one of the foremost Buddhist philosophers of our time. Published in Japanese and English,…

Food

Trying the traditional crafts of Ishikawa prefecture

Mar 15, 2021 • 5 min read

