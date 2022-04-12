Shop
© Frans Sellies / Getty
Underrated Messina sits on a curved harbour at the northernmost point of Sicily's Ionian Coast, a few kilometres from the Italian mainland. A major transport hub for centuries, it remains an important gateway to and from the island.
Museo Regionale Interdisciplinare
Messina
Messina's redeveloped regional museum is one of Sicily's lesser-known highlights, with an extensive collection of fascinating art and archaeology. Its…
Messina
Piazza del Duomo is home to Messina's cathedral and its curious campanile (bell tower). Soaring 60m into the sky, the tower incorporates an astronomical…
Messina
Messina's one great sight is the Norman Duomo (or at least a faithful replica of it). One of Sicily's finest cathedrals, its treasures include an…
Messina
Located where Via Garibaldi spills into Piazza dell'Unità d'Italia, the 16th-century Fontana del Nettuno (Neptune's Fountain) is one of Messina's great…
Messina
The pale marble Fontana di Orione (1553) depicts a lounging Orion, the mythical founder of Messina. The fountain was constructed by Giovanni Angelo…
Messina
Guarding Messina's harbour is the soaring golden statue of the Madonna della Lettera. A good spot to admire it and the harbour is from the seafront…
Chiesa della Santissima Annunziata dei Catalani
Messina
This 12th-century church is a fine example of Arab-Norman architecture.
