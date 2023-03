Located where Via Garibaldi spills into Piazza dell'Unità d'Italia, the 16th-century Fontana del Nettuno (Neptune's Fountain) is one of Messina's great fountains. Created by Florentine sculptor Giovanni Angelo Montorsoli, its figures are actually copies: the original Nettuno and one of the mostri (monsters) are housed in the city's outstanding Museo Regionale Interdisciplinare.