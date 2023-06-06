Otranto

Otranto with historic Aragonese castle in the city center, Apulia, Italy

Overview

Bloodied and bruised by an infamous Turkish massacre in 1480, Otranto is best appreciated in its amazing cathedral, where the bones of 813 martyrs are displayed in a glass case behind the altar. Less macabre is the cathedral’s other jaw-dropper, its medieval mosaic floor, which rivals the famous early Christian mosaics of Ravenna in its richness and historical significance.

  • Mosaic of Abel and Cain offering presents to God on the floor of the central nave, Otranto duomo (cathedral), Otranto, Lecce, Apulia, Italy, Europe

    Cathedral

    Otranto

    Mosaics, skulls, crypts and biblical-meets-tropical imagery: Otranto's cathedral is like no other in Italy. It was built by the Normans in the 11th…

  • L’Approdo

    L’Approdo

    Otranto

    Dubbed L’Approdo (The Landing) and located in Otranto's new port area, this striking installation by the Greek artist Costas Varostos was erected in 2012…

  • Castello Aragonese Otranto

    Castello Aragonese Otranto

    Otranto

    Built in the late 15th century, when Otranto was more populous and important than today, and not long after the Ottoman raid that resulted in the…

  • Chiesa di San Pietro

    Chiesa di San Pietro

    Otranto

    The origins of this cross-shaped Byzantine church are uncertain, but some think they may be as remote as the 5th century. The present structure seems to…

