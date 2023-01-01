Dubbed L’Approdo (The Landing) and located in Otranto's new port area, this striking installation by the Greek artist Costas Varostos was erected in 2012. Sheathed in shards of green glass, it is based on the rusting infrastructure of the Kateri i Rades, a boat that foundered near Otranto in 1997 with the loss of 87 Albanian asylum seekers. More than 20 years after the tragedy, L’Approdo remains a poignant memorial to those seeking refuge across the Mediterranean in southern Europe.