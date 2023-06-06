Mangaluru (Mangalore)

Boats at the beach of Ullal village

Alternating between relaxed coastal town and hectic commercial hub, Mangaluru (more commonly known as Mangalore) has a Jekyll-and-Hyde thing going, but it’s a useful gateway for the Konkan coast and the inland Kodagu region. While there’s not a lot to do here, it has an appealing off-the-beaten-path feel, and the spicy seafood dishes are sensational.

  • Pilikula Nisarga Dhama

    A kind of eco-educational theme park, Pilikula is spread over 149 hectares and includes a tropical forest, an arboretum, a herb garden full of rare…

  • St Aloysius College Chapel

    Catholicism’s roots in Mangaluru date back to the arrival of the Portuguese in the early 1500s. One impressive legacy is the 1880 Sistine Chapel–like St…

  • Ullal Beach

    This stretch of golden sand is a good destination to escape the city heat. It’s 12km south of Mangaluru, across the Netravathi estuary. An Uber…

  • Sultan’s Battery

    The only remnant of Tipu Sultan’s fort is this small lookout with views over scenic backwaters. It’s 4km from the city centre on the headland of the old…

  • Kadri Manjunatha Temple

    This Kerala-style temple houses a 1000-year-old bronze statue of Lokeshwara.

  • Milagres Church

    The imposing Roman-style Milagres Church is in the city centre.

