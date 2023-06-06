Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Hemera
Alternating between relaxed coastal town and hectic commercial hub, Mangaluru (more commonly known as Mangalore) has a Jekyll-and-Hyde thing going, but it’s a useful gateway for the Konkan coast and the inland Kodagu region. While there’s not a lot to do here, it has an appealing off-the-beaten-path feel, and the spicy seafood dishes are sensational.
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
A kind of eco-educational theme park, Pilikula is spread over 149 hectares and includes a tropical forest, an arboretum, a herb garden full of rare…
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
Catholicism’s roots in Mangaluru date back to the arrival of the Portuguese in the early 1500s. One impressive legacy is the 1880 Sistine Chapel–like St…
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
This stretch of golden sand is a good destination to escape the city heat. It’s 12km south of Mangaluru, across the Netravathi estuary. An Uber…
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
The only remnant of Tipu Sultan’s fort is this small lookout with views over scenic backwaters. It’s 4km from the city centre on the headland of the old…
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
This Kerala-style temple houses a 1000-year-old bronze statue of Lokeshwara.
Mangaluru (Mangalore)
The imposing Roman-style Milagres Church is in the city centre.
Get to the heart of Mangaluru (Mangalore) with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
India $28.99
South India & Kerala $24.99
Rajasthan, Delhi & Agra $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide