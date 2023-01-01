Pilikula Nisarga Dhama

A kind of eco-educational theme park, Pilikula is spread over 149 hectares and includes a tropical forest, an arboretum, a herb garden full of rare medicinal plants, an artisan village with craft-making demonstrations, a zoo, a science centre and a lake. The 3D Planetarium (films in English at noon and 4pm daily) is certainly worth taking in. It's 8km east of central Mangaluru. Buses 3A, 3B and 3C head here from Mangaluru, or an Ola/Uber is around ₹200.