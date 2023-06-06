Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
With sublime silken-blonde beaches, twinkling teal shallows and some of the best diving in South Asia, thickly forested Havelock (Swaraj) enjoys the well-deserved reputation of being a travellers' paradise. Indeed, for many, Havelock is the Andamans – it's what lures most visitors across the Bay of Bengal, many of them content to stay here for the entirety of their trip.
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)
One of India’s (and indeed Asia's) most fabulous and famous stretches of sand: a beautiful bleach-blonde curve of powdery sugar fronted by perfectly…
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)
Along the island's northwest coastline, the alabaster sands of Elephant Beach, a popular snorkelling spot, are reached by a 40-minute, 1.8km walk through…
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)
On Havelock's eastern coast, palm-ringed Beach 5 has your classic tropical vibe with cream-coloured sand, cerulean sea, shady patches and few sandflies…
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)
A slender strip of platinum east-coast beach, dotted with palms and a few fishing boats and overlooked by clumps of natural jungle. Beautiful, though not…
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)
Pristine Kalapathar is a salt-white swathe of sand lapped by clear turquoise water. It's a favourite sunrise-gazing spot, and you may have to walk a bit…
Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)
With its gorgeous teal ‘lagoon’, Neil's Cove is a gem of sheltered sand and crystalline water. Swimming is prohibited at dusk and dawn; take heed of any…
Get to the heart of Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep) with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
India $28.99
South India & Kerala $24.99
Rajasthan, Delhi & Agra $24.99