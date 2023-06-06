Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Palm beach

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

With sublime silken-blonde beaches, twinkling teal shallows and some of the best diving in South Asia, thickly forested Havelock (Swaraj) enjoys the well-deserved reputation of being a travellers' paradise. Indeed, for many, Havelock is the Andamans – it's what lures most visitors across the Bay of Bengal, many of them content to stay here for the entirety of their trip.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Radhanagar Beach

    Radhanagar Beach

    Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)

    One of India’s (and indeed Asia's) most fabulous and famous stretches of sand: a beautiful bleach-blonde curve of powdery sugar fronted by perfectly…

  • Elephant Beach

    Elephant Beach

    Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)

    Along the island's northwest coastline, the alabaster sands of Elephant Beach, a popular snorkelling spot, are reached by a 40-minute, 1.8km walk through…

  • Beach 5

    Beach 5

    Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)

    On Havelock's eastern coast, palm-ringed Beach 5 has your classic tropical vibe with cream-coloured sand, cerulean sea, shady patches and few sandflies…

  • Beach 3

    Beach 3

    Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)

    A slender strip of platinum east-coast beach, dotted with palms and a few fishing boats and overlooked by clumps of natural jungle. Beautiful, though not…

  • Kalapathar

    Kalapathar

    Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)

    Pristine Kalapathar is a salt-white swathe of sand lapped by clear turquoise water. It's a favourite sunrise-gazing spot, and you may have to walk a bit…

  • Neil's Cove

    Neil's Cove

    Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep)

    With its gorgeous teal ‘lagoon’, Neil's Cove is a gem of sheltered sand and crystalline water. Swimming is prohibited at dusk and dawn; take heed of any…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Havelock Island (Swaraj Dweep) with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.