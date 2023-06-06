Akureyri

Akureyri (pronounced ah-koo-rare-ee) stands strong as Iceland’s second city, but a Melbourne, Manchester or Montréal it is not. And how could it be with only 18,600 residents? It’s a wonder the city (which would be a ‘town’ anywhere else) generates this much buzz. Expect cool cafes, quality restaurants, a handful of art galleries and even some late-night bustle – a far cry from other rural Icelandic towns.

  • Lystigarðurinn

    Lystigarðurinn

    Akureyri

    The most northerly botanical garden in the world makes a delightful spot for a fragrant wander on sunny days. The wealth of plant life on display is truly…

    Akureyrarkirkja

    Akureyri

    Dominating the town from high on a hill, Akureyri’s landmark church was designed by Guðjón Samúelsson, the architect responsible for Reykjavík’s…

  • Nonnahús

    Nonnahús

    Akureyri

    The most interesting of the artists’ residences in Akureyri, Nonnahús was the childhood home of renowned children’s writer Reverend Jón Sveinsson (1857…

  • Akureyri Museum

    Akureyri Museum

    Akureyri

    This sweet, well-curated museum houses art and historical items relating to town life, including maps, photos and recreations of early Icelandic homes…

  • Akureyri Art Museum

    Akureyri Art Museum

    Akureyri

    Stimulate your senses at the Akureyri Art Museum, which hosts eclectic, innovative exhibitions – from graphic design to portraiture – and is surrounded by…

  • Into the Arctic

    Into the Arctic

    Akureyri

    Akureyri's newest entry on the exhibition scene, Into the Arctic displays cover the great north's wildlife, settlement, explorers and culture, from dog…

  • Catholic Church

    Catholic Church

    Akureyri

    The Catholic church is an attractive old red-and-white house built in 1912 and acquired by the church in 1952. On the nearby roundabout is Einar Jónsson’s…

The remote island of Drangey sits in a dramatic landscape

Wildlife & Nature

Northern delights: a road trip along Iceland's Arctic Coast Way

Apr 15, 2019 • 6 min read

