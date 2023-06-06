The Dordogne

Few regions sum up the attractions of France better than the Dordogne. With its rich food, heady history, château-studded countryside and picturesque villages, the Dordogne has long been a favourite getaway for French families on les grandes vacances. It’s also famous for having some of France’s finest prehistoric cave art, which fill the caverns and rock shelters of the Vézère Valley.

  • Reconstruction of cave paintings of animals inside Lascaux II.

    Grotte de Lascaux

    The Dordogne

    France’s most famous prehistoric cave paintings are at the Grotte de Lascaux, 2km southeast of Montignac. Naturally sealed and protected for millennia, it…

  • Château de Beynac perched atop a limestone cliff above the village of Beynac-et-Cazenac, on the banks of the Dordogne River. Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine

    Château de Beynac

    The Dordogne

    Towering gloriously atop a limestone bluff, this 12th-century fortress’ panoramic position above the Dordogne made it a key defensive position during the…

  • castle of castelnaud la chapelle dordogne perigord France; Shutterstock ID 131409035; Your name (First / Last): Emma Sparks; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POI updates

    Château de Castelnaud

    The Dordogne

    The massive ramparts and metre-thick crenellated walls of this quintessential medieval fortress (occupied by the English during the Hundred Years War)…

  • France,Dordogne,Perigueux,St Front Cathedral

    Cathédrale St-Front

    The Dordogne

    Périgueux’ most distinctive landmark is most notable for its five creamy Byzantine tower-topped domes (inspired by either St Mark’s Basilica in Venice or…

  • Grotte de Font de Gaume

    Grotte de Font de Gaume

    The Dordogne

    This extraordinary cave contains the only original polychrome (as opposed to single-colour) paintings still open to the public. About 14,000 years ago,…

  • Grotte de Rouffignac

    Grotte de Rouffignac

    The Dordogne

    Hidden in woodland 18km north of Les Eyzies, this tri-level cave is one of the most complex and rewarding to see in the Dordogne. Board an electric train…

  • Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    The Dordogne

    Part of the park that contains the Tour de Vésone, this sleek museum designed by French architect Jean Nouvel encompasses a 1st-century Roman domus …

  • Jardins de Marqueyssac

    Jardins de Marqueyssac

    The Dordogne

    Horticulture fans won’t want to miss these famous manicured gardens, stretching along a rocky bluff overlooking the Dordogne Valley. Signposted paths lead…

