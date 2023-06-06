Dunkirk

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Sailing ship Duchesse Anne and lightship Sandettie

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

In 1940, Dunkirk (French: Dunkerque; French Flemish: Duunkerke, meaning 'church of the dunes') became world famous thanks to the heroic evacuation of Allied troops. Destroyed by German attacks, it was rebuilt after the war – though, alas, during one of the most uninspired periods in the history of Western architecture. While the modern city has precious little charm, it does offer visitors worthwhile museums, a family-friendly beach and colourful pre-Lent carnivals.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Église St-Éloi

    Église St-Éloi

    Dunkirk

    Constructed in 1560, the Église St-Éloi was refaced with a neo-Gothic façade completed in 1889. It's dubbed la cathédrale des sables (cathedral of the…

  • Mémorial du Souvenir

    Mémorial du Souvenir

    Dunkirk

    To learn about the 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk, stop by this non-profit museum. In addition to a 15-minute film, there are scale models, and evocative…

  • Le Beffroi

    Le Beffroi

    Dunkirk

    Dunkirk's landmark 58m-high belfry – the bell tower of the original Église St-Éloi before it burnt to the ground in 1558 – was erected in 1440 and has…

  • Musée Portuaire

    Musée Portuaire

    Dunkirk

    Set inside a 19th-century tobacco warehouse, this museum will delight fans of maritime history and, especially, model ships. During school holidays you…

  • Phare de Risban

    Phare de Risban

    Dunkirk

    Rising 63m high, this automated, first order port lighthouse is the highest of its kind in France (its beam can be seen from 60km away). The lighthouse…

  • Dunkirk British Memorial

    Dunkirk British Memorial

    Dunkirk

    Honouring over 4500 British and Commonwealth soldiers ‘with no known grave’, this memorial is next to the British War Graves Section of Dunkirk's town…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Dunkirk with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Dunkirk