Île de Ré

Bathed in the southern sun, drenched in a languid atmosphere and scattered with villages of green-shuttered, whitewashed buildings with terracotta roof tiles, Île de Ré is one of the most delightful places on France's west coast. The island spans 30km from its most easterly and westerly points, and just 5km at its widest section. In July and August it is almost impossible to move around and even harder to find a place to stay.

  • Phare des Baleines lighthouse.

    Phare des Baleines

    Île de Ré

    For an overview of the island, follow the crowds to Phare des Baleines, the island's scarlet-tipped, 59m-tall lighthouse on its northwestern tip. Scale…

  • Clocher Observatoire

    Clocher Observatoire

    Île de Ré

    A hike up the 117 steps inside the bell stone of fortified Église St-Martin rewards with a mighty fine panorama of St-Martin-de-Ré and the coast. The well…

  • Musée Ernest Cognacq

    Musée Ernest Cognacq

    Île de Ré

    This small museum, opposite the tourist office at the entrance to St-Martin de Ré, explores island history through art, ceramics and maritime curiosities…

Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine, issue 86, Great Escape, French Atlantic, France Boardwalk overlooking beach at Blois-Plage-en-Re.

Beaches

A first-time guide to Île de Ré, France

Nov 18, 2024 • 7 min read

