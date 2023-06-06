Alsace

Alsace France

John Elk III/Getty Images

Overview

Ask the French what they think of Alsace and watch them grow misty-eyed with nostalgia and affection for this most idiosyncratic of regions, which borders Switzerland to the south and Germany to the east. So hard to nail in terms of its character, it proudly guards its own distinct identity, language, cuisine, history and architecture – part French, part German, 100% Alsatian. Here the candy-coloured towns and villages look as though they've popped up from a children's bedtime story, the gently rolling countryside, striped with vines, is nothing short of idyllic, and everywhere locals swear by centuries-old traditions.

  • View of Strasbourg Cathedral from ground. Alsace; Shutterstock ID 543791347; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Cathédrale Notre-Dame Strasbourg POI

    Cathédrale Notre-Dame

    Strasbourg

    Nothing prepares you for your first glimpse of Strasbourg's Cathédrale Notre-Dame, completed in all its Gothic grandeur in 1439. The lace-fine facade…

  • Palais Rohan

    Palais Rohan

    Strasbourg

    Hailed as a ‘Versailles in miniature’, this opulent 18th-century residence is loaded with treasures. The basement Musée Archéologique takes you from the…

  • Grande Île

    Grande Île

    Strasbourg

    History seeps through the twisting lanes and cafe-rimmed plazas of Grande Île, Strasbourg's Unesco World Heritage–listed island bordered by the River Ill…

  • Musée d’Unterlinden

    Musée d’Unterlinden

    Colmar

    Gathered around a Gothic-style Dominican cloister, this revamped museum hides a prized medieval stone statue collection, late-15th-century prints by…

  • Cave de Ribeauvillé

    Cave de Ribeauvillé

    Alsace

    France’s oldest winegrowers’ cooperative, which brings together 40 vintners, was founded in 1895. The huge, contemporary building contains a viniculture…

  • Old trench of the first world war on the Ballon d'Alsace in France.

    Ballon d’Alsace

    Alsace

    Three régions (Alsace, Franche-Comté and Lorraine) converge at the rounded 1247m-high summit of Ballon d’Alsace. The mountain is a scenic base for…

  • Musée de l’Œuvre Notre-Dame in Strasbourg, France.

    Musée de l’Œuvre Notre-Dame

    Strasbourg

    Occupying a cluster of sublime 14th- and 16th-century buildings, this museum harbours one of Europe’s premier collections of Romanesque, Gothic and…

Best Things to Do

Explore Alsace, a captivating region in France that boasts a rich blend of cultures. Enjoy historic towns, scenic wine routes and stunning natural beauty.

Read article

Town Village Architecture Nature Horizontal Outdoors Rural Scene Europe Tower Roof France Church Blue Cultures French Culture Vine - Plant Hill Alsace Riquewihr Valley Colmar Vosges No People Photography Ribeauville Panorama View of Riquewihr village in Alsace, France

Wildlife & Nature

The 19 best things to do in Alsace, France

Mar 26, 2025 • 11 min read

