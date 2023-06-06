Yorkshire Dales National Park

Sleighholme Moor walking trail.

The Yorkshire Dales – named from the old Norse word dalr, meaning 'valleys', and protected as a national park since the 1950s – are beloved as one of England's best hiking and cycling areas. The park's glacial valleys are characterised by a distinctive landscape of high heather moorland, stepped skylines and flat-topped hills, punctuated by delightful country pubs and windswept trails.

  • Skipton Castle

    Skipton Castle

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    What makes Skipton Castle so fascinating is its splendid state of preservation, providing a striking contrast to the ruins you'll see elsewhere. Although…

  • Malham Cove

    Malham Cove

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    North of Malham village, a 0.75-mile field walk beside a lovely babbling stream leads to Malham Cove, a huge rock amphitheatre lined with 80m-high…

  • Georgian Theatre Royal

    Georgian Theatre Royal

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    Built in 1788, this is the most complete Georgian playhouse in Britain. It closed in 1848 and was used as an auction house into the early 20th century,…

  • Bolton Abbey

    Bolton Abbey

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    This old monastic estate is now a giant country playground set against the striking backdrop of 12th-century priory ruins on a bend of the River Wharfe…

  • Forbidden Corner

    Forbidden Corner

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    There can surely be no other place like this in the world: a modern walled garden furnished with Victorian-style follies, some veering into gothic horror,…

  • Wensleydale Creamery

    Wensleydale Creamery

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    Wensleydale Creamery is devoted to the production of a crumbly white cheese that's the favourite of animation characters Wallace and Gromit. You can visit…

  • Malham Tarn

    Malham Tarn

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    A glacial lake and nature reserve 3.5 miles north of Malham village, accessible via a 1.5-mile walk north from Malham Cove, or by car. There are two car…

  • Richmond Castle

    Richmond Castle

    Yorkshire Dales National Park

    The impressive heap that is Richmond Castle, founded in 1070, has had many uses through the years, including a stint as a prison for conscientious…

Cheese of all shapes and size on display in the Courtyard Dairy, North Yorkshire.

Food

Say cheese! How the Yorkshire Dales are reviving cheesemaking traditions

Mar 13, 2019 • 7 min read

