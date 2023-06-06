Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Justin Foulkes
The Yorkshire Dales – named from the old Norse word dalr, meaning 'valleys', and protected as a national park since the 1950s – are beloved as one of England's best hiking and cycling areas. The park's glacial valleys are characterised by a distinctive landscape of high heather moorland, stepped skylines and flat-topped hills, punctuated by delightful country pubs and windswept trails.
Yorkshire Dales National Park
What makes Skipton Castle so fascinating is its splendid state of preservation, providing a striking contrast to the ruins you'll see elsewhere. Although…
Yorkshire Dales National Park
North of Malham village, a 0.75-mile field walk beside a lovely babbling stream leads to Malham Cove, a huge rock amphitheatre lined with 80m-high…
Yorkshire Dales National Park
Built in 1788, this is the most complete Georgian playhouse in Britain. It closed in 1848 and was used as an auction house into the early 20th century,…
Yorkshire Dales National Park
This old monastic estate is now a giant country playground set against the striking backdrop of 12th-century priory ruins on a bend of the River Wharfe…
Yorkshire Dales National Park
There can surely be no other place like this in the world: a modern walled garden furnished with Victorian-style follies, some veering into gothic horror,…
Yorkshire Dales National Park
Wensleydale Creamery is devoted to the production of a crumbly white cheese that's the favourite of animation characters Wallace and Gromit. You can visit…
Yorkshire Dales National Park
A glacial lake and nature reserve 3.5 miles north of Malham village, accessible via a 1.5-mile walk north from Malham Cove, or by car. There are two car…
Yorkshire Dales National Park
The impressive heap that is Richmond Castle, founded in 1070, has had many uses through the years, including a stint as a prison for conscientious…
Filter by interest:
FoodSay cheese! How the Yorkshire Dales are reviving cheesemaking traditions
Mar 13, 2019 • 7 min read
Get to the heart of Yorkshire Dales National Park with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Pocket London $14.99
England $24.99
Devon & Cornwall $22.99