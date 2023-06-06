Rye

Mermaid Street, Rye, Sussex, England

Possibly southeast England’s quaintest town, Rye is a little nugget of the past, a medieval settlement that looks like someone hit the pause button on time. Even the most hard-boiled cynic can’t fail to be softened by Rye’s cobbled lanes, mysterious passageways and crooked half-timbered Tudor buildings. Tales of resident smugglers, ghosts, writers and artists abound.

  • Lamb House

    Lamb House

    Rye

    This Georgian town house is a favourite stomping ground for local apparitions, but its most famous resident was American writer Henry James, who lived…

  • Ypres Tower

    Ypres Tower

    Rye

    Just off Church Sq stands the sandcastle-esque Ypres Tower (pronounced ‘wipers’). You can scramble through the 13th-century building to learn about its…

  • Church of St Mary the Virgin

    Church of St Mary the Virgin

    Rye

    Rye’s welcoming, community hub of a church is a hotchpotch of medieval and later styles. Its turret clock is the oldest in England (1561) still working…

  • Mermaid Street

    Mermaid Street

    Rye

    Most start their exploration of Rye on famous Mermaid St, a short walk from the Rye Heritage Centre. It bristles with 15th-century timber-framed houses…

