Northumberland's coast, like its wild and remote interior, is sparsely populated. You won't find any hurdy-gurdy seaside resorts, but instead charming, castle-crowned villages strung along miles of wide, sandy beaches that you might just have to yourself.

  • Alnwick Castle

    Alnwick Castle

    Northumberland Coast

    Set in parklands designed by Lancelot 'Capability' Brown, the imposing ancestral home of the Duke of Northumberland has changed little since the 14th…

  • Berwick Walls

    Berwick Walls

    Northumberland Coast

    You can walk almost the entire length of Berwick's hefty Elizabethan walls, begun in 1558 to reinforce an earlier set built during the reign of Edward II…

  • Bamburgh Castle

    Bamburgh Castle

    Northumberland Coast

    Northumberland's most dramatic castle was built around a powerful 11th-century Norman keep by Henry II. The castle played a key role in the border wars of…

  • Farne Islands

    Farne Islands

    Northumberland Coast

    During breeding season (roughly May to July), you can see feeding chicks of 20 seabird species (including puffin, kittiwake, Arctic tern, eider duck,…

  • Alnwick Garden

    Alnwick Garden

    Northumberland Coast

    This 4.8-hectare walled garden incorporates a series of magnificent green spaces surrounding the breathtaking Grand Cascade – 120 separate jets spurting…

  • RNLI Grace Darling Museum

    RNLI Grace Darling Museum

    Northumberland Coast

    Born in Bamburgh, Grace Darling was the lighthouse keeper's daughter on Outer Farne who rowed out to the grounded, flailing SS Forfarshire in 1838 and…

  • Dunstanburgh Castle

    Dunstanburgh Castle

    Northumberland Coast

    The dramatic 1.5-mile walk along the coast from Craster (not accessible by car) is the most scenic path to this moody, weather-beaten castle. Its…

  • Old Lifeboat House

    Old Lifeboat House

    Northumberland Coast

    From the 1820s to the 1960s, Holy Island was a launching point for hundreds of dramatic lifeboat rescues. The island's last remaining lifeboat station is…

Best Things to Do

Remote and rugged Northumberland has an off-the-radar feel, but there's plenty to see and do. Here are our top picks, from castles to Hadrian's Wall.

Plan with a local

A hiker walking alongside Hadrians Wall near Crag Lough in Northumberland, England

Activities

15 top things to do in Northumberland, from beaches to Hadrian's Wall

Feb 11, 2022 • 11 min read

