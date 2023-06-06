Norfolk

Early morning sunshine illuminates the sand dunes and marram grass on the coast at Winterton on Sea.

© stevendocwra/Getty Images

Big skies, sweeping beaches, windswept marshes, meandering inland waterways and pretty flint houses combine to great effect in Norfolk. They say the locals have 'one foot on the land, and one in the sea', and you’re never far from water here, whether it's beside the windmill-framed rivers of the tranquil Norfolk Broads or the wide, birdlife-rich sands of the shore. Inland, the bustling city of Norwich offers a fine castle and a cathedral, a lively market and some truly excellent places to sleep and eat.

Must-see attractions

  • Located in Norfolk, Sandringham House is one of two personal and private residences owned by the English Royal Family. The residence - which is occupied since Elizabethan times - is one of the most loved by the Queen, who uses to spend here the Christmas Day and year-end holidays.

    Both monarchists and those bemused by the English system will have plenty to mull over here, at the Queen's country estate. It's set in 25 hectares of…

    Beach, dunes, salt marsh, grazing marsh, pinewoods and scrub – a high number of habitats pack into 37-sq-km Holkham Reserve. It's easily accessed from the…

    Built for Britain's first de-facto prime minister, Sir Robert Walpole, in 1730, Palladian-style Houghton Hall is worth seeing for the ornate staterooms…

    Known locally as the 'Cathedral of the Broads', this 14th-century church dominates the pretty village of Ranworth. Inside there's a magnificent painted…

    Holkham Hall is the ancestral seat of the original Earl of Leicester and still belongs to his descendants. A severe Palladian mansion, it's largely…

    One of England's premier birdwatching sites, Cley Marshes has more than 300 resident bird species, plentiful migrants and a network of walking trails and…

    Learn about the traditional Broads' boats (called wherries), the marshmen who gathered reeds and sedge for thatching, and local history and lifestyles at…

    There's something bordering on ecclesiastical about the beautifully embellished keep of this castle, built in 1138 and set in the middle of a massive…

Latest stories from Norfolk

Try the Queen's new gin made with botanicals from her country retreat

Dec 4, 2020 • 2 min read

