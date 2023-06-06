Cres Island

View over the village of Valun, Cres Island, Adriatic Sea, Croatia.

Getty Images/Aurora Creative

Overview

Cres has a wild, natural allure that’s intoxicating and inspiring. Sparsely populated, it’s covered in dense primeval forests, and boasts a craggy coastline of soaring cliffs, hidden coves and ancient hilltop towns. Big skies and huge vistas are very much on the agenda in Cres, and it seems that every road and pathway offers scenery on a very grand scale indeed – this is some island.

  • Lubenice Beach

    Lubenice Beach

    Cres Island

    One of Kvarner’s most remote and beautiful beaches, this secluded cove is accessed by following a steep path through the scrub. The 45-minute descent is a…

  • St Mark's Church

    St Mark's Church

    Cres Island

    The parish church houses the village's main sight: the 11th-century Valun Tablet. Inscribed in both Glagolitic and Latin, this tombstone reflects the…

  • St Mary of the Snow Church

    St Mary of the Snow Church

    Cres Island

    Just inside the main harbour gate, this church is notable for its Renaissance portal with a relief of the Virgin and Child. A glassed-in foyer allows you…

  • Ruta

    Ruta

    Cres Island

    This local collective promotes the island’s cultural tradition of wool weaving and felting. Using the discarded wool of indigenous Cres sheep, the…

  • Trg Frane Petrića

    Trg Frane Petrića

    Cres Island

    Right by the harbour, the main town square was the scene of public announcements, financial transactions and festivals under Venetian rule. It’s now the…

  • Rescue Centre for Griffon Vultures

    Rescue Centre for Griffon Vultures

    Cres Island

    Housed at the Beli Visitor Centre, this place is home to, at last count, six juvenile griffon vultures that are being prepared for tagging and release…

  • Osor Archaeological Collection

    Osor Archaeological Collection

    Cres Island

    On the main square in the 15th-century town hall, this outpost of the Lošinj Museum contains a collection of stone fragments, reliefs, ceramics and…

  • Cres Museum

    Cres Museum

    Cres Island

    Housed in the Arsan Renaissance palace just off the harbour front, this local museum is worth the modest entry fee for its 16th-century Venetian…

