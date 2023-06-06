Abidjan

Abidjan, Ivory Coast / Côte d'Ivoire: completed in 1961, the presidential palace of Abidjan was designed by the French architect Pierre Dufau, and paid by the French Republic - Plateau district.

Côte d'Ivoire's economic engine is strapped between lagoons and waterways, overlooking the crested waves of the Atlantic. At first glimpse, you wonder if these shiny skyscrapers can really be West Africa, but once you walk around Abidjan's neighborhoods, local life comes alive and the city's vibrant tropical mood is revealed.

  • Galerie Cécile Fakhoury

    Galerie Cécile Fakhoury

    Abidjan

    An absolute trove of African contemporary art, this cubical, 600-sq-metre gallery features the best of the continent's artists, from sculpture and…

  • The remarkable Cathedrale St-Paul, whose huge tower represents St Paul with outstretched arms.

    Cathedrale St Paul

    Abidjan

    Designed by Italian architect Aldo Spiritom, the Cathedrale St Paul is a bold and innovative modern cathedral. The stained glass is as warm and rich as…

  • Hôtel Ivoire

    Hôtel Ivoire

    Abidjan

    Every middle-class Abidjani holds a dear memory of Hôtel Ivoire. Built in 1963 by Israeli architect Moshe Mayer, it was the place in town to go ice…

  • La Pyramide

    La Pyramide

    Abidjan

    Some of the buildings of Le Plateau are as breathtaking up close as from a distance. La Pyramide, designed by the Italian architect Rinaldo Olivieri and…

  • Parc du Banco

    Parc du Banco

    Abidjan

    On the northwest edge of town is the cool and shaded Parc du Banco rainforest reserve. It has pleasant walking trails, majestic trees and a lake, but you…

  • Marché de Cocody

    Marché de Cocody

    Abidjan

    The super lively Marché de Cocody is a labyrinth of stalls that offer every type of souvenir you can possibly imagine, including wooden sculptures and…

  • Musée National

    Musée National

    Abidjan

    The national museum houses a dusty but interesting collection of traditional art and craftwork, including wooden statues and masks, pottery, ivory and…

