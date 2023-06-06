Heilongjiang

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
The Red-Crowned Cranes

Getty Images/Moment RM

Overview

Unfurling up to Russia in the north, Heilongjiang (黑龙江, Hēilóngjiāng), meaning 'Black Dragon River', is one of China's most beautifully rugged provinces. Forests, lakes and mountains, and the dormant volcanoes of Wudalian Chi beckon well beyond the capital Harbin (Hā’ěrbīn), an architecturally diverse city with a distinctly cosmopolitan feel.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • St Sophia exterior

    Church of St Sophia

    Harbin

    The red-brick Russian Orthodox Church of St Sophia, with its distinctive green onion dome and roosting pigeons, is Harbin’s most famous landmark. Built in…

  • Laohei Shan

    Laohei Shan

    Heilongjiang

    Laohei Shan is the humble zenith of a prehistoric landscape washed clean by hardened lava where ghost-like trees snake up from dormant craters, and…

  • Harbin Ice & Snow World

    Harbin Ice & Snow World

    Harbin

    The signature venue for Harbin's winter-long Ice & Snow Festival is the main reason that both domestic and international travellers chase the cold weather…

  • Zhongyang Dajie

    Zhongyang Dajie

    Harbin

    The cobblestone avenue of Zhongyang Dajie is the most obvious legacy of Russia's involvement with Harbin. Now a pedestrian-only zone running from Jingwei…

  • Main Synagogue exterior

    Harbin Main Synagogue

    Harbin

    The beautiful old Main Synagogue, built in 1909, has been refurbished as a concert venue. You can buy tickets on-site to a variety of musical performances…

  • Sun Island Scenic Area

    Sun Island Scenic Area

    Harbin

    Across the water from Stalin Park is Sun Island, a 38-sq-km recreational zone with landscaped gardens, a ‘water world’, a ‘Russian-style’ town, and…

  • Zhalong Nature Reserve

    Zhalong Nature Reserve

    Heilongjiang

    Zhalong Nature Reserve near Qiqiha'er is the most accessible and most visited of the nature reserves established to protect endangered species of wild…

  • Japanese Germ Warfare Experimental Base

    Japanese Germ Warfare Experimental Base

    Harbin

    This museum is set in the notorious Japanese Germ Warfare Experimental Base (Division 731). Between 1939 and 1945, prisoners of war and civilians were…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Heilongjiang

Filter by interest:

Festivals & Events

9 fascinating facts about Harbin, China's ice festival city

Dec 19, 2019 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Heilongjiang with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

Go Beyond

Heilongjiang and beyond

Beyond Heilongjiang