Getty Images/iStockphoto
If you want to see a flip side to surf-and-sand Bahia, or have time for only one excursion into the Northeastern interior, this is it. Lençóis is the prettiest of the old diamond-mining towns in the Chapada Diamantina, a mountainous wooded oasis in the dusty sertão (backlands of the Northeast). While the town itself has charming cobbled streets, brightly painted 19th-century buildings, and appealing outdoor cafes and restaurants, the surrounding areas are the real attractions. Caves, waterfalls, idyllic rivers and panoramic plateaus set the stage for some fantastic adventures, with the town of Lençóis serving as a base for treks into the Parque Nacional da Chapada Diamantina and for sights outside the park.
Parque Nacional da Chapada Diamantina
Lençóis
Spanning over 1520 sq km and containing within it innumerable species of plants and animals, deafening waterfalls and vast, rugged plains, Parque Nacional…
Lençóis
For handicrafts made of local wood and stone, clay soaps, and semiprecious jewelry, stop by the beautiful old Mercado Cultural. Perched above the river on…
Casa de Cultura Afrânio Peixoto
Lençóis
It's worth stopping in this small museum dedicated to the life and career of Julio Afrânio Peixoto, considered one of Lençós' most accomplished citizens…
Lençóis
The lovely Prefeitura Municipal, built in 1860, was the mansion of Colonel César Sá – the Neoclassical details were reportedly added to please his wife.
Lençóis
Honors the patron saint of miners – and was built by slaves. The church is open occasionally to visitors during festivals and other special events.
French Vice-Consulate Building
Lençóis
At the 19th-century French vice-consulate building, diamond commerce was once negotiated.
