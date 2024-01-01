Prefeitura Municipal

Lençóis

The lovely Prefeitura Municipal, built in 1860, was the mansion of Colonel César Sá – the Neoclassical details were reportedly added to please his wife.

  • Mercado Cultural

    Mercado Cultural

    0.13 MILES

    For handicrafts made of local wood and stone, clay soaps, and semiprecious jewelry, stop by the beautiful old Mercado Cultural. Perched above the river on…

  • Casa de Cultura Afrânio Peixoto

    Casa de Cultura Afrânio Peixoto

    0.12 MILES

    It's worth stopping in this small museum dedicated to the life and career of Julio Afrânio Peixoto, considered one of Lençós' most accomplished citizens…

  • Igreja Senhor dos Passos

    Igreja Senhor dos Passos

    0.17 MILES

    Honors the patron saint of miners – and was built by slaves. The church is open occasionally to visitors during festivals and other special events.

