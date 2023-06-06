Fortaleza

Overview

Considering its isolation, Fortaleza is a surprisingly large and sprawling place. It’s one of Brazil’s biggest cities, and an economic magnet for people from Ceará and beyond. It’s also a draw for tourists from Brazil and overseas, who come for its beaches, party atmosphere and the spectacular smaller beach spots, rolling dunes and fishing villages accessible from here.

  • Praia do Futuro

    Praia do Futuro

    Fortaleza

    A clean length of soft sand stretching 5km along Fortaleza’s east-facing coast, this is easily the best city beach, though it's far from most…

  • Centro Dragão do Mar de Arte e Cultura

    Centro Dragão do Mar de Arte e Cultura

    Fortaleza

    This excellent, extensive complex includes cinemas, performance spaces, a good cafe, a planetarium and two good museums: the Museu de Arte Contemporânea…

  • Centro de Turismo

    Centro de Turismo

    Fortaleza

    The Centro de Turismo, a converted 19th-century jail, houses a lot of craft stalls and a tourist information office. Upstairs, the Museu de Arte e Cultura…

  • Memorial da Cultura Cearense

    Memorial da Cultura Cearense

    Fortaleza

    Part of Fortaleza's excellent Centro Cultural Dragão do Mar, this museum hosts exhibits on Ceará's traditional way of life and culture. Temporary…

  • Praia do Meireles

    Praia do Meireles

    Fortaleza

    This central beach has an attractive waterfront promenade with homey beer barracas (stalls) on the sand side and smart air-conditioned restaurants and…

  • Museu de Arte Contemporânea

    Museu de Arte Contemporânea

    Fortaleza

    This contemporary art museum is one of two museums that make up Fortaleza's excellent Centro Cultural Dragão do Mar and is well worth a wander.

  • Igreja da Sé

    Igreja da Sé

    Fortaleza

    Fortaleza's neo-Gothic Catholic cathedral is the city's most important church.

