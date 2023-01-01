Centro Dragão do Mar de Arte e Cultura

This excellent, extensive complex includes cinemas, performance spaces, a good cafe, a planetarium and two good museums: the Museu de Arte Contemporânea and the Memorial da Cultura Cearense, which features exhibits on Ceará's traditional life and culture. Elevated walkways join blocks on different streets; it all blends well with the surrounding older buildings, many of which have been restored to house bars, restaurants and artisans’ workshops. It’s a successful social focus for the city, and is very popular with locals.