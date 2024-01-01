Centro de Turismo

Fortaleza

The Centro de Turismo, a converted 19th-century jail, houses a lot of craft stalls and a tourist information office. Upstairs, the Museu de Arte e Cultura Popular, which has an impressive collection of Ceará crafts, is currently closed for renovations. You can often see lacemakers at work here.

