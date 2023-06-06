Fernando de Noronha

Overview

While religion, science and philosophy continue to battle out what happens when we die, in Brazil there is little discourse on the subject: heaven plays second fiddle to the 21-island Fernando de Noronha archipelago. Located in the Atlantic, 326 miles (525km) from Recife and 217 miles (350km) from Natal, Noronha's natural beauty holds its own against any tropical locale in the world. With crystal-clear waters, rich marine life – including the highest known concentration of resident dolphins in the world – and spectacular tropical landscapes, it’s in a Brazilian class all of its own. The country’s ‘beach bible,’ Guia Quatro Rodas Praias, awards five stars to just five beaches in the whole country – and three are right here.

  • Baía do Sancho

    Baía do Sancho

    Fernando de Noronha

    The most stunning stretch of sand on an island of magnificent beaches, Baía do Sancho is a protected cove of brilliant turquoise waters backed by forest…

  • Praia do Leão

    Praia do Leão

    Fernando de Noronha

    The wildest of Noronha's big three, broad and rugged Praia do Leão is perhaps the one place that best encapsulates Noronha's impressive isolation. It's a…

  • Baía dos Porcos

    Baía dos Porcos

    Fernando de Noronha

    Diminutive Baía dos Porcos is the smallest of Noronha's signature beaches and has just 30m of golden sands divided by dark volcanic rocks facing…

  • Forte dos Remédios

    Forte dos Remédios

    Fernando de Noronha

    Easily the best preserved of the island’s Portuguese forts, Forte dos Remédios is well worth a visit and has great views from its hilltop above Vila dos…

  • Museu a Céu Aberto da Tartaruga Marinha

    Museu a Céu Aberto da Tartaruga Marinha

    Fernando de Noronha

    Based at the Centro de Visitantes in Vila do Boldró, this open-air museum has displays on sea turtles by the Projeto Tamar (Tamar Project; www.tamar.org…

View of a tour boat and a woman free diving at 'Sancho' beach in the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha; the bottom half of the shot shows the diver under water, while the top half shows the boat floating by a rocky shore.

Beaches

Brazil: your guide to adventure activities

Oct 23, 2019 • 6 min read

