Angola

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Vista aérea da cidade Luanda, capital de Angola. A nova Baia de Luanda, a Marginal (Avenida 4 de Fevereiro) e a baixa da cidade

© Kostadin Luchansky | KODILU | Angola Image Bank

Overview

For most people, Angola is one of Africa’s last great travel mysteries. Despite its elemental landscapes and boom-bust oil-dependent economy, the country remains closed off to all but the most adventurous travellers thanks to stringent visa policies, high prices and a history that’s been more about war than peace.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Parque Nacional da Kissama

    Parque Nacional da Kissama

    Angola

    Kissama (also spelt Quiçama), situated 70km (43.5mi) south of Luanda, is Angola's most accessible and well-stocked wildlife park. This huge swathe of…

  • Museu de Antropologia

    Museu de Antropologia

    Angola

    The Fortaleza de São Miguel guarding the entrance to the bay was constructed by the Portuguese in 1576 and is Luanda's oldest surviving building. Altered…

  • Museu Central das Forças Armadas

    Museu Central das Forças Armadas

    Angola

    The Fortaleza de São Miguel guarding the entrance to the bay was constructed by the Portuguese in 1576 and is Luanda's oldest surviving building. Altered…

  • Banco Nacional de Angola

    Banco Nacional de Angola

    Angola

    The curvaceous sweep of the harbour-side Marginal makes an interesting stroll at any time of day. Look out for the striking domed pink façade of the Banco…

  • Palácio de Ferro

    Palácio de Ferro

    Angola

    Architectural buffs will also want to check the Palácio de Ferro , designed by Frenchman Gustave Eiffel (of Eiffel Tower fame) in the 1890s for the Paris…

  • Tunda-Vala Volcanic Fissure

    Tunda-Vala Volcanic Fissure

    Angola

    Largely unaffected by the war, Lubango provides access to the beautiful beaches of Namibe. En route, watch for the Tunda-Vala volcanic fissure, where you…

  • Igreja de Nossa Senhora de Nazaré

    Igreja de Nossa Senhora de Nazaré

    Angola

    Luanda has a smattering of old colonial churches hidden among the skyscrapers. A bit of careful searching will reveal the diminutive Igreja de Nossa…

View more attractions

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Angola