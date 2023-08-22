Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© Kostadin Luchansky | KODILU | Angola Image Bank
For most people, Angola is one of Africa’s last great travel mysteries. Despite its elemental landscapes and boom-bust oil-dependent economy, the country remains closed off to all but the most adventurous travellers thanks to stringent visa policies, high prices and a history that’s been more about war than peace.
Angola
Kissama (also spelt Quiçama), situated 70km (43.5mi) south of Luanda, is Angola's most accessible and well-stocked wildlife park. This huge swathe of…
Angola
The Fortaleza de São Miguel guarding the entrance to the bay was constructed by the Portuguese in 1576 and is Luanda's oldest surviving building. Altered…
Museu Central das Forças Armadas
Angola
The Fortaleza de São Miguel guarding the entrance to the bay was constructed by the Portuguese in 1576 and is Luanda's oldest surviving building. Altered…
Angola
The curvaceous sweep of the harbour-side Marginal makes an interesting stroll at any time of day. Look out for the striking domed pink façade of the Banco…
Angola
Architectural buffs will also want to check the Palácio de Ferro , designed by Frenchman Gustave Eiffel (of Eiffel Tower fame) in the 1890s for the Paris…
Angola
Largely unaffected by the war, Lubango provides access to the beautiful beaches of Namibe. En route, watch for the Tunda-Vala volcanic fissure, where you…
Igreja de Nossa Senhora de Nazaré
Angola
Luanda has a smattering of old colonial churches hidden among the skyscrapers. A bit of careful searching will reveal the diminutive Igreja de Nossa…
Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remedios
Angola
See the impressive double-domed façade of the Igreja de Nossa Senhora dos Remedios , built in 1655 and restored in 1995.
in partnership with getyourguide