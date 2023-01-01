The Fortaleza de São Miguel guarding the entrance to the bay was constructed by the Portuguese in 1576 and is Luanda's oldest surviving building. Altered in 1664, whereupon it took its present star shape, the fort today houses the Museu Central das Forças Armadas and offers sweeping views of the city below. Other museums worth seeing are the Museu de Antropologia , with its African masks, musical instruments and indigenous hunting artefacts housed in an old colonial building, and the Museu de História Natural , which boasts two permanent exhibitions in its marine and mammal halls.