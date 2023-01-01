Reconstructions of the five classic longboats displayed in Roskilde's Viking Ship Museum are moored around this 'museum island' along with several other Scandinavian traditional wooden vessels rebuilt like their historical forebears.

Anyone can wander through on the main path, but you'll need a Ship Museum ticket if you want to look into the workshops where, in summer, a shipwright, blacksmith, tar-burner, weaver, rope-maker and fletcher demonstrate their crafts. Children can join in the fun by striking coins and painting their own shields.