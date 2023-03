Aqua, 2km south of the town centre, is an entertaining aquarium, zoo and exhibition centre built into several outdoor lakes. It explores the ecosystems of the area, with lots of touch-tanks and fishy creatures, cute otters and birds among the imaginative displays. Closing times vary, from 4pm in winter to 8pm in July.

Local bus 4 runs down this way, but a nicer option in summer is to take a boat with Hjejlen Boat Company.