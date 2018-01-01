Lesio Louna Natural Reserve Gorillas - Bela Falls - 5 Day Tour From Brazzaville

With many success stories under there belt, there are also instances where a gorilla is unable to be reintegrated and in this case they reserve protects them. Sid is a gorilla that was unable to thrive in the wild and remains at the reserve. You will have a chance to meet him. From the reserve, you will experience the Bela Falls. The falls are located just south-west of the Brazzaville. Exceeding over 150m in height, the falls offer a beautiful view of the Congo River and are a fine example of nature at its best. Bela Falls are situated amongst a small piece of the Congo's pristine rainforest and although the noise from the crashing water can be heard from afar, the atmosphere is very peaceful and calming. DAY 1: Brazzaville City Tour: The tour begins today from your hotel in Brazza, let us know what time you would like to bee picked up and we can work with your schedule. Today involves guided tours to the city's famous monuments including; Nabemba Tower, St. Anne Basilica, Pierre Savorgnan de Brazzaville Memorial, and more historical sites. You'll head to the art market, the School of Painting, and check out an independent artist is known for his creation of contemporary pieces and traditional art. You will stop for lunch with a view of the Congo River before you head back to your hotel. DAY 2: Congo River Cruise: Today you will make your way to a pirogue (canoe). An experience in itself, this is a very common means of transportation on the Congo waterways. Today our experience on the pirogue will allow us to have a great look at Africa's most famous river view, Kinshasa. Here, you will see many ships, villages, farms, and local fisherman too as we make our way further up toward the islands and villages north of Brazzaville. We will make our way back to Brazzaville for lunch, at a great spot with views of Kinshasa and the River before transferring to your hotel. DAY 3: Brazzaville - Lesio Louna Natural Reserve: Today you will head from Brazza to Mah Village where you will have a chance to visit a gorilla, Sid at Abio. From Abio you will make you make your way to Ibibouckro to enjoy a picnic at Blue Lake before returning to Brazzaville. *** Important note on visiting Gorillas -To visit the gorillas, good health is a prerequisite. Infectious diseases can be transmitted from humans to gorillas and be fatal for them. If you have a cold, flu, diarrhea, etc. you will not be allowed to visit the Gorilla. DAY 4: Bela Falls: After breakfast this morning you will leave Brazzaville and make your way Louingui to see Bela Falls. Today you will enjoy a picnic around the falls and visit Boko Village. We will head back to Brazzaville this afternoon for dinner and overnight. DAY 5: Airport Transfer: Today you will be transferred from your hotel/accommodation in Brazzaville to the airport for your flight home.