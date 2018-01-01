Welcome to Kinshasa
Top experiences in Kinshasa
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Kinshasa activities
Picnic on the Congo River - Day Tour
Today you will be picked up from your accommodation in Brazzaville from your guide and you will transfer onto a pirogue (canoe).The tour is very flexible and can begin at almost any time, just let us know what time would work best for you. If you have special requests, we are more than open and happy to help, just ask!As you coast along the river, you'll notice quickly the incredible view of Kinshasa, Brazzaville's closest neighbor in the DRC that sits beautifully along the north side of the river. You'll also notice the abundance of ships on the river, villages, and also local fishermen as you journey further up the river. Here, you will experience farmers tilling alongside the river and simply experience their everyday life. Today you have the option of enjoying lunch right in the canoe on the Congo River, in the middle of the Malebo Pool, or at a nearby village that overlooks the river rapids, or you can coast to a private island to enjoy lunch in the sand. Each option offers a very unique and great experience that is sure to be remembered. **Barbecues are available on the weekends, while picnics on the Congo River are available on weekdays (which we cater.) ***please alert us of any dietary considerations in advance of the tour.
City Tour of Brazzaville - Culture & Landmarks
It is hard not to notice the monster city that lies on the opposite banks of the Congo River as Brazzaville, Kinshasa (DRC). In addition to the large cities on opposing sides, the majority of the river is bordered by lush, verdant, tropical, and dense rainforest. Today you will have a chance to explore a very tiny part of this incredible river that is home to hundreds of species of wildlife, many endemic and also unknown. Today we have gathered up the best of Brazzaville and compiled it into this one day tour for you! Today your guide will pick you up from your accommodation in Brazzaville at an agreed upon time. The tour time is very flexible and we can work around your schedule. Simply, let us know what time would work for you and we will do our best to accommodate. If you have a special request, please let us know as we are more than happy to help and do our best to accommodate! Today, in no particular order, we will jump right in the Brazzaville and begin our tour of many famous sites including; the notorious Nabemba tower (can only be viewed from outside of the building), St. Anne Basilica, Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza Memorial, Cultural and Historical Sites, etc. The tour today also dives into the more cultural side of the city. You will have a chance to experience some local artisans and their crafts today as we make our way through the craft market. Here, is a great opportunity to pick up some souvenirs or treats for yourself as the majority of them are handmade by a local. You will also have a unique experience on the Congo River today as you coast along it in a pirogue ( a canoe with a motor). Having the opportunity to witness and experience such a mighty force that is the Congo River is very rewarding. The pirogue will take you a little up the river where you might have a chance to see locals in their villages on the banks of the river. This evening you can opt to be dropped off at your accommodation in Brazzaville, or at a restaurant in the city that offers great views of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa. Brazzaville and Kinshasa are the only 2 capital cities in the world that face another capital city. We can suggest a restaurant for you this evening where you can enjoy a variety of both Western and local cuisines right next to the Congo River! END OF SERVICES
Lesio Louna Natural Reserve Gorillas - Bela Falls - 5 Day Tour From Brazzaville
With many success stories under there belt, there are also instances where a gorilla is unable to be reintegrated and in this case they reserve protects them. Sid is a gorilla that was unable to thrive in the wild and remains at the reserve. You will have a chance to meet him. From the reserve, you will experience the Bela Falls. The falls are located just south-west of the Brazzaville. Exceeding over 150m in height, the falls offer a beautiful view of the Congo River and are a fine example of nature at its best. Bela Falls are situated amongst a small piece of the Congo's pristine rainforest and although the noise from the crashing water can be heard from afar, the atmosphere is very peaceful and calming. DAY 1: Brazzaville City Tour: The tour begins today from your hotel in Brazza, let us know what time you would like to bee picked up and we can work with your schedule. Today involves guided tours to the city's famous monuments including; Nabemba Tower, St. Anne Basilica, Pierre Savorgnan de Brazzaville Memorial, and more historical sites. You'll head to the art market, the School of Painting, and check out an independent artist is known for his creation of contemporary pieces and traditional art. You will stop for lunch with a view of the Congo River before you head back to your hotel. DAY 2: Congo River Cruise: Today you will make your way to a pirogue (canoe). An experience in itself, this is a very common means of transportation on the Congo waterways. Today our experience on the pirogue will allow us to have a great look at Africa's most famous river view, Kinshasa. Here, you will see many ships, villages, farms, and local fisherman too as we make our way further up toward the islands and villages north of Brazzaville. We will make our way back to Brazzaville for lunch, at a great spot with views of Kinshasa and the River before transferring to your hotel. DAY 3: Brazzaville - Lesio Louna Natural Reserve: Today you will head from Brazza to Mah Village where you will have a chance to visit a gorilla, Sid at Abio. From Abio you will make you make your way to Ibibouckro to enjoy a picnic at Blue Lake before returning to Brazzaville. *** Important note on visiting Gorillas -To visit the gorillas, good health is a prerequisite. Infectious diseases can be transmitted from humans to gorillas and be fatal for them. If you have a cold, flu, diarrhea, etc. you will not be allowed to visit the Gorilla. DAY 4: Bela Falls: After breakfast this morning you will leave Brazzaville and make your way Louingui to see Bela Falls. Today you will enjoy a picnic around the falls and visit Boko Village. We will head back to Brazzaville this afternoon for dinner and overnight. DAY 5: Airport Transfer: Today you will be transferred from your hotel/accommodation in Brazzaville to the airport for your flight home.
Bonobo Sanctuary Half-Day Tour (Lola Ya Bonobo)
Your guide will come to your hotel in the morning and pick you up in a comfortable 4 WD. The road after Kinshasa will be a little bumpy, but you will most likely be distracted by the scenery outside. Once you arrive at the Park, which is surrounded by the rainforest and has a lake inside, we can proceed to the trail that goes around it. If we are lucky enough, staff scientists or researchers will give us an introduction to the life of the bonobos in the wild and in the sanctuary. Some times they can be busy, feeding little baby bonobos or helping with daily needs of the sanctuary. You will be able to see several families, living on the territory, which highly resembles their natural habitat deep in the north of Congolese jungle.After the visit, the driver can take to a restaurant for lunch or just drop you off at your hotel. After the Lola Ya Bonobo we will continue to see the waterfalls of Lukaya and hike a small lake of MaVallee, which is so popular with local and gets very busy on the weekends.