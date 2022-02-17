This likeable border town on Lake Kivu is unlike anywhere else in DRC, being home to an enormous UN and NGO presence that gives it an unusually cosmopolitan feel. Having been almost wiped off the map by the eruption of the nearby Nyiragongo volcano in 2002, Goma has done much rebuilding in the past decade and a half, and as a result the city has a attractive center.

People generally visit Goma en route to tracking mountain gorillas, climbing Nyiragongo or trekking in the Rwenzori Mountains. The city itself has no proper attractions, but it's a great pre- and post-Virunga hang-out, with some excellent sleeping and eating options.