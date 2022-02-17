Eat
Au Bon Pain
The opening of this lifeline marked the beginning of a new era in Goma – and if that sounds like an exaggeration just look at the lovely pastries, the…
This likeable border town on Lake Kivu is unlike anywhere else in DRC, being home to an enormous UN and NGO presence that gives it an unusually cosmopolitan feel. Having been almost wiped off the map by the eruption of the nearby Nyiragongo volcano in 2002, Goma has done much rebuilding in the past decade and a half, and as a result the city has a attractive center.
People generally visit Goma en route to tracking mountain gorillas, climbing Nyiragongo or trekking in the Rwenzori Mountains. The city itself has no proper attractions, but it's a great pre- and post-Virunga hang-out, with some excellent sleeping and eating options.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Goma.
Ten minutes north of Goma's centre by moto-taxi, Le Chalet is a tranquil oasis of tropical gardens and calm, lakeside dining. The interesting menu runs…
With a menu that's more inventive than most you'll find in Goma, plus Levantine decor, comfortable banquettes and a large terrace that's perfect for al…
A charming and rightly popular place right in the middle of Goma's Quartier du Volcan, Petit Paris has busy main dining room, several smaller private…
This is a good place to go for a taste of Congolese food and to escape the expat bubbles. Locals who come here for the grilled chicken, fish and goat ribs…
Anything less like Brussels is a challenge to imagine, but this courtyard restaurant on a muddy street off Goma's central traffic roundabout does have a…
The best-stocked supermarket in Goma.
