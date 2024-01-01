DSC Gallery

Staré Město

LoginSave

One of Prague's leading independent art galleries, the DSC specialises in promoting modern art of international importance from the United States, Britain, Germany and Czechia. Past exhibitions have included the likes of Adam Štech, Jiří David, Paul Brainard, Dana Bell, David Černý and Roman Týc.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Gothic towers of Prague's St Vitus's Cathedral. The cathedral is the largest and the most important church in the city.

    St Vitus Cathedral

    0.97 MILES

    Built over a time span of almost 600 years, St Vitus is one of the most richly endowed cathedrals in central Europe. It is pivotal to the religious and…

  • Charles bridge looking towards the Old Town Sq.

    Charles Bridge

    0.58 MILES

    Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…

  • View of Prague castle and Charles Bridge; Shutterstock ID 83097769; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI imagery for LP.com

    Prague Castle

    0.92 MILES

    Prague’s most popular attraction. Looming above the Vltava's left bank, its serried ranks of spires, towers and palaces dominate the city centre like a…

  • Facade of Jewish Ceremonial Hall in Prague, Czech Republic; Shutterstock ID 95823832; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Sights

    Prague Jewish Museum

    0.18 MILES

    This museum consists of six Jewish monuments clustered together in Josefov: the Maisel Synagogue; the Pinkas Synagogue; the Spanish Synagogue; the Klaus…

  • Globes and bookshelves in Theology Hall, Strahov Monastery.

    Strahov Library

    1.51 MILES

    Strahov Library is the largest monastic library in the country, with two magnificent baroque halls dating from the 17th and 18th centuries. You can peek…

  • Municipal House

    Municipal House

    0.29 MILES

    Prague’s most exuberantly art-nouveau building is a labour of love, with every detail of its design and decoration carefully considered, and every…

  • Natiuonal Vitkov Monument in Prague; Shutterstock ID 594225362; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: POI update for Prague destination page

    National Monument

    1.24 MILES

    While this monument's massive functionalist structure has all the elegance of a nuclear power station, the interior is a spectacular extravaganza of…

  • Baroque building facades, Wenceslas Square.

    Wenceslas Square

    0.59 MILES

    More a broad boulevard than a typical European city square, Wenceslas Square has witnessed a great deal of Czech history – a giant Mass was held here…

View more attractions

Nearby Staré Město attractions

1. Spanish Synagogue

0.08 MILES

The Spanish Synagogue is named after its striking Moorish-Andalucian interior. Dating from 1868, its exhibition records the story of Jews in the Czech…

2. Franz Kafka Monument

0.08 MILES

Commissioned by Prague's Franz Kafka Society in 2003, Jaroslav Róna's unusual sculpture of a mini-Kafka riding on the shoulders of a giant empty suit was…

3. Kinský Palace

0.1 MILES

The late-baroque Kinský Palace sports Prague’s finest rococo facade, completed in 1765 by the redoubtable Kilian Dientzenhofer. Today the palace is home…

4. Granovsky Palace

0.1 MILES

In the northwestern corner of the Týn Courtyard is the 16th-century Granovsky Palace, with an elegant Renaissance loggia and sgraffito and painted…

5. House at the Stone Bell

0.11 MILES

During restoration in the 1980s a baroque stucco facade was stripped away from this elegant medieval building to reveal the original 14th-century Gothic…

6. Jan Hus Statue

0.11 MILES

Ladislav Šaloun’s brooding art nouveau statue of Jan Hus was unveiled on 6 July 1915, the 500th anniversary of Hus’ death at the stake.

7. Týn Courtyard

0.11 MILES

This pretty courtyard tucked behind the Church of Our Lady Before Týn was originally a sort of medieval caravanserai – a fortified hotel, trading centre…

8. Church of Our Lady Before Týn

0.12 MILES

Its distinctive twin Gothic spires make the Týn Church an unmistakable Old Town landmark. Like something out of a 15th-century – and probably slightly…