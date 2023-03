David Černý's wryly amusing counterpart to the equestrian statue of St Wenceslas in Wenceslas Square hangs in the middle of the Lucerna Palace shopping arcade. Here, St Wenceslas sits astride a horse that is decidedly dead. Černý never comments on the meaning of his works, but it’s safe to assume that this Wenceslas (Václav in Czech) is a reference to Václav Klaus, president of the Czech Republic from 2003 to 2013.