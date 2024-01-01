Just south of Charles Square is Charles University’s botanical garden. Founded in 1775 and moved from Smíchov to its present site in 1898, it’s the country’s oldest botanical garden. The steep, hillside garden concentrates on Central European flora and is especially pretty in spring.
Charles University Botanical Garden
Prague
