Welcome to Around Lemesos
Lemesos is surrounded by some of the island's top sights. Archaeological must-sees include the Greek and Roman remains of Ancient Kourion and Amathous, and the former Crusader castle at Kolossi; all three are within easy reach of each other. Also here are fabled curiosity Aphrodite's Rock, fine museums and churches, and several of the island's most picturesque villages, where pedestrian cobbles are flanked by caramel-coloured stone houses splashed with vivid blood-red bougainvillea.
This is a region where you should slow down and experience Cypriot village life at an unhurried pace, enjoying traditional coffee houses that are frequented by a local clientele rather than the coach-tour circuit. Keeping to a leisurely note, the area is home to several pristine beaches and is along one of the Cyprus Tourism Organisation's designated wine routes, with tastings available at some of Cyprus' better-known wineries.