Welcome to Around Lemesos

Lemesos is surrounded by some of the island's top sights. Archaeological must-sees include the Greek and Roman remains of Ancient Kourion and Amathous, and the former Crusader castle at Kolossi; all three are within easy reach of each other. Also here are fabled curiosity Aphrodite's Rock, fine museums and churches, and several of the island's most picturesque villages, where pedestrian cobbles are flanked by caramel-coloured stone houses splashed with vivid blood-red bougainvillea.

