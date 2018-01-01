Welcome to Polis

Polis is mainly visited by Cypriots on their August holidays, although the number of coach tours from the coast has been increasing. It remains an appealing small town, however, with a beach, a good campsite, and some decent hotels and restaurants, as well as an overall welcome lack of overdevelopment – aside from a holiday village that was built several years ago near the centre of town. Notwithstanding, Polis makes an ideal base for hiking or mountain biking in the Akamas and touring the Akamas Heights winemaking villages.

Polis lies on wide Chrysohou Bay, on the northwestern sweep of Cyprus from Cape Arnaoutis at the tip of the Akamas Peninsula to Pomos Point at the start of the Tyllirian wilderness.

