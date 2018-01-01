Welcome to Kyrenia (Girne) & the North
Most visit for sun and sea holidays, which has led to a flurry of less-than-pretty developments being flung up along the shore. Ignore the concrete-block oddities and you’ll find there’s plenty left to explore. From Bellapais Abbey to the fairy-tale-fluff of St Hilarion Castle, there are ruins with million-dollar views galore.
This region is famed for its outdoor potential with hiking, turtle-spotting, orchid-hunting and bird-watching on the agenda. The trails are under-promoted and gloriously quiet; a perfect incentive to get your walking shoes on and discover them before everyone else does.
Top experiences in Kyrenia (Girne) & the North
Kyrenia (Girne) & the North activities
5-Hour tour of St. Hilarion Castle and Bellapais Monastery
The tour begins between 8:30am and 9am at a central meeting point in Kyrenia. From here, your guide will drive you to St. Hilarion Castle, 2,395 feet (730 metres) above sea level in the Kyrenia mountain range. Saint Hilarion was originally a monastery, named after a monk who allegedly chose the site for his hermitage in the 10th century. The castle's walls and towers appear to sprout out of the rocks almost randomly, giving it a fairy-tale look. It's no surprise, then, that St. Hilarion Castle is rumored to have inspired Walt Disney when he was designing the castle in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.From the castle, your guide will drive you eight miles (14 kilometres) to Bellapais Monastery, the ruin of a monastery built by Canons Regular in the 13th century. Also known as 'The Abbey of Peace', Bellapais Monastery is a masterpiece of gothic architecture in Cyprus and stands 722 feet (220 metres) above sea level, with spectacular views of Kyrenia and the Mediterranean sea. The small village of Bellapais and the monastery were made famous by the book Bitter Lemons of Cyprus, an autobiography by Lawrence Durrell on his three years living in Cyprus.After the 5-hour tour, your driver will return to the central meeting point in Kyrenia. This is a small group tour, for 15 people or less.
St. Hilarion Castle and Bellapais Monastery from Nicosia
The most extensive day trip to Northern Cyprus - 3 in 1: We start at 8:15 at Ledra Palace check point in Nicosia and heading for Kyrenia. From there the lingering coastal road takes us in less than an hour to the Miniacyprus Exhibition next to the church of Panagia Pergamonitissia in Tatlisu. Approximately 1 hour further along the north coast we reach the new Karpaz Gate Marina in Yenierenköy. There we can refresh ourselves briefly before we reach a typical picnic area with sufficient shadow. We will have a Cypriot summer lunch table with juicy watermelon, chopped Hellim cheese, fresh bread and spiced olives. After the rest we drive through the village of Dipkarpaz towards the tip of the peninsula. There the wild donkeys look forward to the apples or carrots you brought with you to feed them. We visit the newly renovated monastery church of St. Andrews and learn about the foundation of the Orthodox pilgrimage site. On the way back we enjoy the fantastic views of the untouched dune landscape of Golden Beach. In the afternoon a one hour drive along the east coast brings us to the excavations of the ancient city of Salamis. The Roman theater and the Gymnasium with thermal baths show us the high standard the inhabitants lived at that time. In the shade of the eucalyptus trees, we are fortifying ourselves with freshly baked Gözleme, before going to the nearby Monastery of St. Barnabas. There we learn more about the saint and his importance for the orthodoxy of Cyprus and we look at the icons in the monastery church. The next short drive takes us to the old town of Famagusta. Entering through the imposing walls, the former wealth of the commercial center is revealed to us; The guided tour takes us to the Lala Mustafa Pasha Mosque (former St. Nicholas Cathedral), which has impressed the visitors for centuries with masterful Gothic architecture. After about an hour's journey through the Mesarya plain we reach the divided capital Nicosia. There we visit the Selimiye Mosque (former St. Sophia Cathedral) in the center of the old town and conclude the exciting trip in the Ottoman caravanserai Büyük Han, a place of encounter and trade. From here we bring you back to the checkpoint and say goodbye.
7 Day Cyprus Tour from Kyrenia Including Nicosia Famagusta and Troodos Mountain in South Part of Cyprus
This is a 5 day trip including your accomodation to remember and a small group tour for up to 6 people with a licensed, professional tour guide. You will be picked up from your accommodation in Nicosia and taken to the most amazing sites on our Five Finger Mountain. Day 1 Fly to Turkish Cyprus or Cyprus Transfer from Larnaca, or Ercan Airport Cyprus. Transfer to a small family run hotel in Nicosia Day 2 In Kyrenia. Visit St Hilarion Castle and Bellapais Abbey We drive into the mountains to the 13th century castle of St Hilarion, the most complete of the region’s Crusader castles and with dramatic views to Kyrenia and across the coastal plain. We drive down to Kyrenia and its picturesque harbour for a break for lunch before visiting the shipwreck museum set in the commanding Venetian castle nearby. In the late afternoon we drive to Bellapais Abbey, a magnificent Gothic building in the village where Lawrence Durrell wrote “Bitter Lemons”. Day 3 Visit Troodos Mountain Omodos and Lefkara Village ( South Part Of Cyprus) Today we drive up through Troodos Mountain located in the south west of Cyprus and visit a few Greek villages in a circle Tour! Day 4 At leisure in Nicosia We have a day to enjoy at our own leisure. Day 5 Visit Famagusta and Salamis We visit the interesting and varied architectural wonders found within the old Venetian walled city of Famagusta, notably the Othello’s Tower and the former St Nicholas Cathedral, now Mustapha Pasha mosque, before continuing to the impressive and extensive remains of the ancient Greek site of Salamis. The day concludes with a visit to St Barnabas Monastery with its impressive collection of icons. Day 6 Visit Kantara Castle and Karpas peninsula An early morning start for Kantara Castle, located at the beginning of the Karpas and with stunning views to the sea and along the peninsula. We continue along the ‘pan-handle’ to Dipkarpaz and the site of a 5th century ruined basilica at Ayios Philon,. We have lunch overlooking the rocky bay with its sunken Roman harbour before continuing to Apostolos Andreas Monastery on the very eastern tip of the peninsula Day 7 Transfer back to Larnaca or Ercan Airport Morning transfer to either Ercan or Larnaca airport
4 Day Cyprus Tour from Kyrenia Including Nicosia Famagusta and Troodos Mountain in South Part of Cyprus
This is a 4 day trip including your accomodation to remember and a small group tour for up to 6 people with a licensed, professional tour guide. You will be picked up from your accommodation in Nicosia and taken to the most amazing sites on our Five Finger Mountain. Day 1 Fly to Ercan or Larnaca Cyprus Transfer from Larnaca, or Ercan Airport Cyprus. Transfer to a small family run hotel in Nicosia Day 2 In Kyrenia. Visit St Hilarion Castle and Bellapais Abbey We drive into the mountains to the 13th century castle of St Hilarion, the most complete of the region’s Crusader castles and with dramatic views to Kyrenia and across the coastal plain. We drive down to Kyrenia and its picturesque harbour for a break for lunch before visiting the shipwreck museum set in the commanding Venetian castle nearby. In the late afternoon we drive to Bellapais Abbey, a magnificent Gothic building in the village where Lawrence Durrell wrote “Bitter Lemons”. Day 3 Visit Troodos Mountain Omodos and Lefkara Village ( South Part Of Cyprus) Today we drive up through Troodos Mountain located in the south west of Cyprus and visit a few Greek villages in a circle Tour! Day 4 Visit Famagusta and Salamis We visit the interesting and varied architectural wonders found within the old Venetian walled city of Famagusta, notably the Othello’s Tower and the former St Nicholas Cathedral, now Mustapha Pasha mosque, before continuing to the impressive and extensive remains of the ancient Greek site of Salamis. The day concludes with a visit to St Barnabas Monastery with its impressive collection of icons. Day 5 Transfer back to Larnaca or Ercan Airport Morning transfer to either Ercan or Larnaca airport
Small Group Tour of Kyrenia Tour from Kyrenia
This is definitely a day to remember. Here we will bring you to the most amazing sites on our five finger mountains. Bellapais Abbey, St. Hillarion Castle & kyrenia Castle.Here We will bring you to the most amazing sites on our five finger mountains. We'll visit St. Hillarion Castle which will be like the show piece of Walt Disney's fairy film, as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is inspired by this castle. We Continue through the craggy Five Fingers (Pentadaktylos) Mountains to Bellapais Abbey, a french Gothic styled monastery spectacularly set on a mountain terrace. Discover the ruins of this 13th-century Augustinian abbey with a licensed guide, with a great wiew of the epic down over seaside Kyrenia far below.
St. Hilarion Castle and Bellapais Monastery from Kyrenia
The most extensive day trip to Northern Cyprus - 3 in 1: We start at 9:00 from Kyrenia. From there the lingering coastal road takes us in less than an hour to the Miniacyprus Exhibition next to the church of Panagia Pergamonitissia in Tatlisu. Approximately 1 hour further along the north coast we reach the new Karpaz Gate Marina in Yenierenköy. There we can refresh ourselves briefly before we reach a typical picnic area with sufficient shadow. We will have a Cypriot summer lunch table with juicy watermelon, chopped Hellim cheese, fresh bread and spiced olives. After the rest we drive through the village of Dipkarpaz towards the tip of the peninsula. There the wild donkeys look forward to the apples or carrots you brought with you to feed them. We visit the newly renovated monastery church of St. Andrews and learn about the foundation of the Orthodox pilgrimage site. On the way back we enjoy the fantastic views of the untouched dune landscape of Golden Beach. In the afternoon a one hour drive along the east coast brings us to the excavations of the ancient city of Salamis. The Roman theater and the Gymnasium with thermal baths show us the high standard the inhabitants lived at that time. In the shade of the eucalyptus trees, we are fortifying ourselves with freshly baked Gözleme, before going to the nearby Monastery of St. Barnabas. There we learn more about the saint and his importance for the orthodoxy of Cyprus and we look at the icons in the monastery church. The next short drive takes us to the old town of Famagusta. Entering through the imposing walls, the former wealth of the commercial center is revealed to us; The guided tour takes us to the Lala Mustafa Pasha Mosque (former St. Nicholas Cathedral), which has impressed the visitors for centuries with masterful Gothic architecture. After about an hour's journey through the Mesarya plain we reach the divided capital Nicosia. There we visit the Selimiye Mosque (former St. Sophia Cathedral) in the center of the old town and conclude the exciting trip in the Ottoman caravanserai Büyük Han, a place of encounter and trade. From here we cross the Besparmak Mountains again on our way back to Kyrenia.