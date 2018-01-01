St. Hilarion Castle and Bellapais Monastery from Nicosia

The most extensive day trip to Northern Cyprus - 3 in 1: We start at 8:15 at Ledra Palace check point in Nicosia and heading for Kyrenia. From there the lingering coastal road takes us in less than an hour to the Miniacyprus Exhibition next to the church of Panagia Pergamonitissia in Tatlisu. Approximately 1 hour further along the north coast we reach the new Karpaz Gate Marina in Yenierenköy. There we can refresh ourselves briefly before we reach a typical picnic area with sufficient shadow. We will have a Cypriot summer lunch table with juicy watermelon, chopped Hellim cheese, fresh bread and spiced olives. After the rest we drive through the village of Dipkarpaz towards the tip of the peninsula. There the wild donkeys look forward to the apples or carrots you brought with you to feed them. We visit the newly renovated monastery church of St. Andrews and learn about the foundation of the Orthodox pilgrimage site. On the way back we enjoy the fantastic views of the untouched dune landscape of Golden Beach. In the afternoon a one hour drive along the east coast brings us to the excavations of the ancient city of Salamis. The Roman theater and the Gymnasium with thermal baths show us the high standard the inhabitants lived at that time. In the shade of the eucalyptus trees, we are fortifying ourselves with freshly baked Gözleme, before going to the nearby Monastery of St. Barnabas. There we learn more about the saint and his importance for the orthodoxy of Cyprus and we look at the icons in the monastery church. The next short drive takes us to the old town of Famagusta. Entering through the imposing walls, the former wealth of the commercial center is revealed to us; The guided tour takes us to the Lala Mustafa Pasha Mosque (former St. Nicholas Cathedral), which has impressed the visitors for centuries with masterful Gothic architecture. After about an hour's journey through the Mesarya plain we reach the divided capital Nicosia. There we visit the Selimiye Mosque (former St. Sophia Cathedral) in the center of the old town and conclude the exciting trip in the Ottoman caravanserai Büyük Han, a place of encounter and trade. From here we bring you back to the checkpoint and say goodbye.