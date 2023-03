About 4km north of Famagusta, on the road to Salamis, this shallow sandy beach is perfect for swimming and snorkelling, and exploring the submerged harbour of the ancient city.

It’s popular with locals and great for kids. There’s a beach bar and restaurant, and you can hire sun loungers and umbrellas, as well as pedalos and kayaks. The beach is also a great birdwatching location during migratory seasons.

Glapsides is accessed via the path beside Golden Terrace restaurant.