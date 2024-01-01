Small street corner gallery displaying local art in the town that spawned Cuba’s greatest painter, Wifredo Lam, born here in 1902.
Galería Wifredo Lam
Villa Clara Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Conjunto Escultórico Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara
28.41 MILES
The end point of many a Che pilgrimage, this monument, mausoleum and museum complex is 2km west of Parque Vidal (via Rafael Tristá on Av de los Desfiles),…
28.35 MILES
A veritable alfresco theater named for Colonel Leoncio Vidal y Caro, who was killed here on March 23, 1896, Parque Vidal was encircled by twin sidewalks…
28.27 MILES
Santa Clara is peppered with comic book–style murals, the work of a local graphic artists' collective called Melaíto, which produces a monthly supplement…
Sitio-Museo Acción Contra El Tren Blindado
28.2 MILES
History was made at the site of this small boxcar museum on December 29, 1958, when Ernesto 'Che' Guevara and a band of 18 rifle-wielding revolutionaries…
Fábrica de Tabacos Constantino Pérez Carrodegua
28.06 MILES
Santa Clara's tobacco factory, one of Cuba's best, makes a quality range of Montecristos, Partagás and Romeo y Julieta cigars. Tours here are lo-fi…
Museo Provincial Abel Santamaría
27.86 MILES
Not actually a memorial to Señor Santamaría (Fidel's right-hand man at Moncada), but rather a small provincial museum quartered in former military…
Catedral de las Santas Hermanas de Santa Clara de Asís
28.33 MILES
Three blocks west of Parque Vidal, Santa Clara's cathedral was constructed amid huge controversy in 1923 after the demolition of the city's original…
28.29 MILES
Many are deceived by the relatively austere neoclassical facade, but toss CUC$1 to whoever is manning the door and you'll serendipitously discover why the…
