Far more intimate and intricate a monument than its big brother on the other side of town, this statue in front of the Oficina de la Provincia (PCC) four blocks east of Tren Blindado shows El Che with a baby (symbolizing the next generation) on his shoulder.

Looking closer you'll see smaller sculptures incorporated into the revolutionary's uniform depicting junctures in his life, including likenesses of the 38 men killed with Guevara in Bolivia concealed within the belt buckle.