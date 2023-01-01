Catedral de las Santas Hermanas de Santa Clara de Asís

Santa Clara

Three blocks west of Parque Vidal, Santa Clara's cathedral was constructed amid huge controversy in 1923 after the demolition of the city's original church in the main park. It contains a fantastic collection of stained-glass windows, some notable art deco influences and a mythical white statue of Mother Mary known (unofficially) as La Virgen de la Charca (Virgin of the Pond).

The statue was discovered in a ditch in the 1980s, having mysteriously disappeared shortly after the cathedral's consecration in 1954. It returned to grace the cathedral in 1995.

Suggest an Edit