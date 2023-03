Something of a sleeping beauty on Parque Vidal, this 18th-century mansion turned museum is packed with period furniture from a whole gamut of styles that seem to ape Cuba's architectural heritage. Look for baroque desks, art nouveau mirrors, art deco furniture and Veláquez' epic Rendición de Brega (Surrender of Brega), reproduced on a china plate. Live chamber music adds to the romanticism in the evenings.