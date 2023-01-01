Museo de las Parrandas Remedianas

Visiting this museum two blocks off Parque Martí is no substitute for the real-life revelry of Remedios' firework-driven Las Parrandas, but what the hell? It maintains a photo gallery that usually recaps the previous year's festival along with historical information on the tradition, including scale models of floats and depictions of how the fireworks are made. Enthusiastic guides will show you around when available, but beware of temperamental opening times.