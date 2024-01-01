Museo de Música Alejandro García Caturla

Villa Clara Province

Between the churches in the main square is the former house of Alejandro García Caturla, a Cuban composer and musician who lived here from 1920 until his murder in 1940. Caturla was a pioneer who integrated Afro-Cuban rhythms into classical music and also served as a lawyer and judge. The house hosts occasional impromptu concerts as well as this small museum.

