Between the churches in the main square is the former house of Alejandro García Caturla, a Cuban composer and musician who lived here from 1920 until his murder in 1940. Caturla was a pioneer who integrated Afro-Cuban rhythms into classical music and also served as a lawyer and judge. The house hosts occasional impromptu concerts as well as this small museum.
Museo de Música Alejandro García Caturla
Villa Clara Province
