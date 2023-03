A less-visited cave system off the Matanzas–Varadero highway near Boca de Camarioca, where highlights include Amerindian cave paintings. The cave is immense – 12km in length – and famous for its toadstool stalagmites. Organize a trip at the Cueva de Saturno or ask at one of the Varadero all-inclusive accommodations. It is not possible to go independently.