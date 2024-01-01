Playa Bailén

Pinar del Río Province

The beach life here can't match the alluring north coast; still, this makes a pleasant, sandy deviation on the way out west.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vega Quemado del Rubi

    Vega Quemado del Rubi

    15.47 MILES

    The tobacco farm of Hector Luis Prieto currently produces the 'Champagne' of Cuban cigars and invites visitors to find out exactly how they're nurtured…

  • Rancho la Guabina

    Rancho la Guabina

    27.29 MILES

    A former Spanish farm spread over 1000 hectares of pasture, forest and wetlands, the Rancho la Guabina is a jack of all trades and a master of at least…

  • Fábrica de Tabacos Francisco Donatien

    Fábrica de Tabacos Francisco Donatien

    26.53 MILES

    If you're tracking the full story of tobacco from plant to cigar then this is the inevitable end-point – the factory where they skillfully roll them by…

  • Palacio de los Matrimonios

    Palacio de los Matrimonios

    26.59 MILES

    Wow! West on Martí, the grand neoclassical facades give way to this gushingly opulent wedding venue dating from 1924, with its huge mirrors, chandeliers…

  • Museo de Historia Natural

    Museo de Historia Natural

    26.82 MILES

    A mad but magnificent neo-Gothic-meets-Moorish-meets-Hindu-meets-Byzantium mansion built by local doctor and world traveler Francisco Guasch in 1914. Once…

  • Teatro José Jacinto Milanés

    Teatro José Jacinto Milanés

    26.72 MILES

    Often included in a set of seven classic 19th-century Cuban provincial theaters, the 540-seat Milanés dates from 1845, making it one of Cuba's oldest. It…

  • Casa Taller Pedro Pablo Oliva

    Casa Taller Pedro Pablo Oliva

    26.59 MILES

    The Plaza de la Independencia is the hub of the art scene. First and foremost, on the northwest side, is the workshop-gallery of renowned Cuban artist…

