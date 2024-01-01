The beach life here can't match the alluring north coast; still, this makes a pleasant, sandy deviation on the way out west.
Playa Bailén
Pinar del Río Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
15.47 MILES
The tobacco farm of Hector Luis Prieto currently produces the 'Champagne' of Cuban cigars and invites visitors to find out exactly how they're nurtured…
Finca El Pinar (Robaina Tobacco Plantation)
18.54 MILES
The famous Robaina vegas (fields), in the rich Vuelta Abajo region southwest of Pinar del Río, have been growing quality tobacco since 1845, but it wasn't…
27.29 MILES
A former Spanish farm spread over 1000 hectares of pasture, forest and wetlands, the Rancho la Guabina is a jack of all trades and a master of at least…
Fábrica de Tabacos Francisco Donatien
26.53 MILES
If you're tracking the full story of tobacco from plant to cigar then this is the inevitable end-point – the factory where they skillfully roll them by…
26.59 MILES
Wow! West on Martí, the grand neoclassical facades give way to this gushingly opulent wedding venue dating from 1924, with its huge mirrors, chandeliers…
26.82 MILES
A mad but magnificent neo-Gothic-meets-Moorish-meets-Hindu-meets-Byzantium mansion built by local doctor and world traveler Francisco Guasch in 1914. Once…
26.72 MILES
Often included in a set of seven classic 19th-century Cuban provincial theaters, the 540-seat Milanés dates from 1845, making it one of Cuba's oldest. It…
26.59 MILES
The Plaza de la Independencia is the hub of the art scene. First and foremost, on the northwest side, is the workshop-gallery of renowned Cuban artist…
